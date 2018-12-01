Brokerages Expect II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.68. II-VI reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.92 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on II-VI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on II-VI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

In other news, VP David G. Wagner sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $236,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 33,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,587,978.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,596. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.63. II-VI has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

