Brokerages Expect Jones Energy Inc (JONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Analysts expect that Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) will announce sales of $53.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $54.60 million. Jones Energy reported sales of $54.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Energy will report full year sales of $235.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $236.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $184.25 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $206.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Energy.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.34). Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million.

JONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Jones Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

NYSE:JONE opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Jones Energy has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Energy stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) by 249,244.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,150 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Jones Energy worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

