Brokerages Expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Vishay Precision Group’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $51.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 96 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VPG shares. Sidoti raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth about $463,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth about $831,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 194.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 120,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth about $5,366,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VPG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.93. 54,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.09. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

