Brokerages Expect Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of WY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.41. 5,771,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,193. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $38.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.26%.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 27,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,870,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,969,000 after purchasing an additional 314,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,345,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,964,000 after purchasing an additional 49,457 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,385,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 750,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after purchasing an additional 507,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.