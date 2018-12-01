Brokerages Set Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) PT at $52.40

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASMB. Leerink Swann began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 89,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,867. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 469.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $609,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth $145,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth $282,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth $348,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 20.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

