Brokerages Set Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Price Target at $45.50

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several brokerages have commented on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,572,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,284 shares of company stock worth $1,963,335 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.16. 696,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,322. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.14. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 410.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

