Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN) Price Target at $509.50

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 522 ($6.82).

A number of research analysts have commented on HWDN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 567 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

In related news, insider Karen Caddick purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £13,860 ($18,110.54).

LON:HWDN traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 445.30 ($5.82). 1,745,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 596.70 ($7.80).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

