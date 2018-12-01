Brokerages Set NiSource Inc. (NI) Price Target at $27.00

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

Shares of NI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.42. 4,024,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.12. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,886,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,345,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,123,000 after buying an additional 1,360,780 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,579,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,412,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,869,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,701,000 after buying an additional 3,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,581,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,766,000 after buying an additional 913,237 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

