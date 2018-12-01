Brokerages Set Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Target Price at $42.00

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 4,032 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $161,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 3,477 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,887,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,265,000 after buying an additional 128,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 43,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after buying an additional 91,535 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 602,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after buying an additional 67,267 shares during the period.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.