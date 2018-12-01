Brokers Issue Forecasts for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $26.96 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,952,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,735,000 after purchasing an additional 81,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,251,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,314,000 after purchasing an additional 282,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,551,000 after acquiring an additional 234,897 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,145,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

