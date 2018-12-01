Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 9,682 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.87.

In other news, insider Lazarus Krikorian sold 20,276 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,832,342.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,225.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $601,089.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,753 shares of company stock worth $12,814,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

