Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,905 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of Blackstone Group worth $21,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc purchased 192,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

