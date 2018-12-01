Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $651,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,069,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,367,052,000 after buying an additional 1,250,473 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,157,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,845,000 after buying an additional 903,890 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 133,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 80,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,197,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,998,231,000 after buying an additional 2,061,915 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,062,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Argus increased their price target on shares of CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

In other CVS Health news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $2,015,990.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,233 shares of company stock worth $5,932,565. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

