Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,811 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider F Kevin Tylus sold 7,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $338,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,662.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $786.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.64. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

