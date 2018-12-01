BT Group plc (BT) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

BT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in BT Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 386,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BT Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.71. 432,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.65. BT Group has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

