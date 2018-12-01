Budbo (BUBO) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded down 38.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Budbo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Budbo has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. Budbo has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.02230758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00126220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00191105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.07 or 0.08658375 BTC.

About Budbo

Budbo launched on December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Budbo’s official message board is medium.com/budbo. Budbo’s official website is budbo.io. The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Budbo

Budbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Budbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Budbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

