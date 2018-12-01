Bunge (BG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bunge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of BG stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bunge has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Patrick Lupo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.71 per share, for a total transaction of $188,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,165.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $9,996,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 333,200 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,881 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

