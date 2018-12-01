Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on BY shares. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of BY stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $760.73 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $88,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $128,765 in the last three months. 45.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10,325.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $354,000. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

