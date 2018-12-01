BZLCOIN (BZL) Market Capitalization Achieves $37,752.00

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. BZLCOIN has a market cap of $37,752.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BZLCOIN has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. One BZLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.02230595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00125416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00194633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.50 or 0.08745988 BTC.

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 2,012,751 coins and its circulating supply is 1,922,345 coins. The official message board for BZLCOIN is medium.com/bzlcoin. BZLCOIN’s official website is en.bzlcoin.org. BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bzlcoin.

BZLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

