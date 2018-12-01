Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,879 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 30,082,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $737,988,000 after buying an additional 143,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,968,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $261,055,000 after buying an additional 4,087,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,947,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $141,554,000 after purchasing an additional 986,353 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,900,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,290,000 after purchasing an additional 984,756 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,410,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

COG opened at $25.16 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

WARNING: “Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/cabot-oil-gas-co-cog-shares-sold-by-comerica-bank.html.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.