Cae Inc (CAE) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 81.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,084,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 488,042 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CAE by 41.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 461,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 135,062 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 3,246.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 43.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,172,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 353,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $20.29 on Friday. Cae Inc has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. CAE’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

