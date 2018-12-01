Calavo Growers (CVGW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVGW. Vertical Group lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on Calavo Growers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

CVGW opened at $98.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.48. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 4.04%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $32,838.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,978.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole sold 100,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $10,398,689.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 571,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,208,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 685.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $2,365,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

