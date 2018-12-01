Calix Inc (CALX) Receives $7.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Calix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $116,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $156,000. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 139,250 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $2,247,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 323,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,065. The company has a market cap of $519.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.78. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.25 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

