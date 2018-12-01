Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

ABCD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Learning Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cambium Learning Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Cambium Learning Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCD opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Cambium Learning Group has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $684.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of -0.82.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 159.95%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Learning Group news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Learning Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $66,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Learning Group in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Learning Group in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Learning Group in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cambium Learning Group in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cambium Learning Group in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Learning Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Learning Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.