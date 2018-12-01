Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,197 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. BP PLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.3% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $75,891.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock worth $234,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.07. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.53 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 78.54%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

