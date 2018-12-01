Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 250,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 609,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

NYSE SYF opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

