Canaccord Genuity Raises Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) Price Target to C$38.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MFI. CIBC dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.89. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$26.50 and a one year high of C$37.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.25%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including offers prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, turkey, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Lightlife.

