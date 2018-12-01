Canaccord Genuity Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Price Target to C$84.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$85.31.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$73.56 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$69.21 and a 12-month high of C$80.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.92999974064372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, insider Michael George Rhodes sold 25,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.98, for a total transaction of C$2,039,579.52.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

