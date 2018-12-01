Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 52,400 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of PBF Energy worth $19,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31,389 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 129,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,564,000 after purchasing an additional 218,876 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 81,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 243,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

