Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401,710 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 24.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 12,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 21.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,352 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,573 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $113,606,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

