Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.34% of Liberty Property Trust worth $20,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 50.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,281,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-increases-stake-in-liberty-property-trust-lpt.html.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.