Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.88. 451,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,599. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $1.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,758,000 after purchasing an additional 312,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 402,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,655,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.6% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 796,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.