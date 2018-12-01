Canadian National Railway (CNR) Insider Douglas Allan Macdonald Sells 7,299 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.45, for a total value of C$813,473.55.

TSE CNR opened at C$114.16 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$90.84 and a one year high of C$118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNR. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$121.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.46.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

