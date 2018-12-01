Cannell Capital Llc Buys 85,400 Shares of Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 85,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $216,062.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

On Monday, November 26th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,008.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 5,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $13,608.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 5,900 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $14,868.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 2,300 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 3,803 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $9,545.53.

On Thursday, September 27th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 800 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,048.00.

DXLG opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.21 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXLG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Destination XL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,013,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,690,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,192 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,692,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 938,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 126,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/cannell-capital-llc-buys-85400-shares-of-destination-xl-group-inc-dxlg-stock.html.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.