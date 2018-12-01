Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD) Insider Acquires C$19,500.00 in Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

CD stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,396. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.10.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. The company's primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

