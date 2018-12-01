Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $217.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“: $217 PT. Vertex released their first Ph3 top-line data for their cystic fibrosis triple regimen for homozygous and heterozygous patients. No change to our estimates. We already assumed 100% probability of success for the HetMin opportunity. Our 2025 cystic fibrosis peak estimate is $7.5B vs current 2018 estimated sales of $3B.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 6,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $1,309,942.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,333.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total value of $715,902.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,059. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,738,000 after buying an additional 143,730 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 30,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.