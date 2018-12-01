Capital One Financial (COF) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capital One Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Capital One Financial’s ranking:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Sandler O’Neill upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $84.94 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

