Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.40. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 2143586 shares.
Several research firms have recently commented on CPLP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.
The stock has a market cap of $308.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 947,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,285,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 967,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 94,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.
