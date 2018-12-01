Carboneum [C8] Token Achieves Market Cap of $489,560.00 (C8)

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Carboneum [C8] Token has a market capitalization of $489,560.00 and approximately $2,290.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded up 138.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.02271837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00126648 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00195275 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.08930022 BTC.

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Profile

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,178,292 tokens. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io. The official website for Carboneum [C8] Token is www.carboneum.io.

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Trading

Carboneum [C8] Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboneum [C8] Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

