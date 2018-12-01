CARDbuyers (BCARD) Price Down 60.9% This Week

CARDbuyers (CURRENCY:BCARD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. CARDbuyers has a total market cap of $0.00 and $102.00 worth of CARDbuyers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CARDbuyers coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, CARDbuyers has traded down 60.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CARDbuyers Coin Profile

CARDbuyers (CRYPTO:BCARD) is a coin. CARDbuyers’ total supply is 11,769,664 coins. CARDbuyers’ official website is cardbuyers.cc. CARDbuyers’ official Twitter account is @CARDbuyersCoin.

CARDbuyers Coin Trading

CARDbuyers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARDbuyers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARDbuyers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CARDbuyers using one of the exchanges listed above.

