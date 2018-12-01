Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Acquires New Stake in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Universal Display as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 2.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,583,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 29.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,023,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,623,000 after purchasing an additional 230,534 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 40.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 972,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 479.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,653,000 after purchasing an additional 612,476 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,016,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

