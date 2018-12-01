Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $13.73 Million Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,800,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $144.35 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.22 and a one year high of $151.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $13.73 Million Position in Diageo plc (DEO)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/carillon-tower-advisers-inc-has-13-73-million-position-in-diageo-plc-deo.html.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.