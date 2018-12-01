CarMax, Inc (KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush set a $87.00 target price on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

In related news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $123,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CarMax by 3,526.9% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

KMX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. CarMax has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

