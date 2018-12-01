Cashaa Hits Market Cap of $9.03 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Exrates. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $276,926.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.02281864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00126497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00195347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.17 or 0.08932577 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,222,738 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

