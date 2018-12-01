Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 308339 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,610,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 227,918 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 295.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 380,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 284,409 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

