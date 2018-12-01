Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 174.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Craig Hallum set a $230.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

CVCO stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.69. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $261.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $241.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.53 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

