Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 747,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,693,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. BidaskClub upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.29.

CBOE stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52 week low of $91.10 and a 52 week high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $928,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,453,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,206.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,391. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

