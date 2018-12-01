Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Insider Purchases $36,856.00 in Stock

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) insider Bruce J. Schanzer purchased 10,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,111,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,178,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CDR opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $328.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.41 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 395.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 59,121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,163,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,409,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Insider Purchases $36,856.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/cedar-realty-trust-inc-cdr-insider-purchases-36856-00-in-stock.html.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.