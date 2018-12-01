Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333,234 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Celgene were worth $24,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Celgene by 2,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.99.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

