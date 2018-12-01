Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Brean Capital

Brean Capital set a $31.00 target price on Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of CSFL stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Centerstate Bank has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 1,070.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 36.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,018,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 274,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 7,184.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 41.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

